Xerox Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,689 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,369% compared to the typical volume of 115 put options.

Xerox Stock Performance

NYSE XRX opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.71. Xerox has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 87.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 133.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Xerox by 1,733.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Stories

