XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $9.34

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.34, but opened at $9.79. XPeng shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 7,539,068 shares traded.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.44.
XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.10. XPeng had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.
