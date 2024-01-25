XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $9.34

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.34, but opened at $9.79. XPeng shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 7,539,068 shares traded.

XPeng Trading Down 5.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.44.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.10. XPeng had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 137.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 132,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in XPeng by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of XPeng by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,756,000 after purchasing an additional 619,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

