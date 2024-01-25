Yandex Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,814 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,437% compared to the average daily volume of 118 put options.

Yandex Stock Performance

Shares of YNDX opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Yandex has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $87.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Yandex alerts:

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yandex

Yandex Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 3.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,827,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,308,000 after purchasing an additional 235,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at $11,862,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 946,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 4.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 574,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares in the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.