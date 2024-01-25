Yandex Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,814 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,437% compared to the average daily volume of 118 put options.
Shares of YNDX opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Yandex has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $87.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.98.
Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter.
Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.
