Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,786 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.7% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $57,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $37,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $158.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on JNJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.87.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

