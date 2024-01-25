Zalatoris II Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPAX) Trading 0.1% Higher

Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. 150,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 170,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

Zalatoris II Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57.

Institutional Trading of Zalatoris II Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPAX. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition by 2.5% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 192,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition by 27.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition by 4.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 231,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Zalatoris II Acquisition Company Profile

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

