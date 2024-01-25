Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Zebra Technologies worth $22,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 65,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $254.17 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $351.74. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.07 and a 200-day moving average of $249.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,219 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

