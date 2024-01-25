Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Lowered to $48.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.37.

Shares of ZION opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average is $36.68.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,446,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,587,000 after purchasing an additional 32,883 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,308,000 after buying an additional 1,069,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,513,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,468,000 after buying an additional 745,919 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,973,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,629,000 after acquiring an additional 53,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,718,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,730,000 after acquiring an additional 98,719 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

