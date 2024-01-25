Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Tien Tzuo Sells 6,909 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $62,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tien Tzuo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Tien Tzuo sold 84,676 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $748,535.84.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Tien Tzuo sold 100,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $883,000.00.

ZUO stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.96.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.66 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 64.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Zuora in the first quarter worth $1,986,000,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Zuora in the second quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zuora in the third quarter worth $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Zuora in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

About Zuora



Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

