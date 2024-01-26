20,232 Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,232 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRH. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CRH by 428.0% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,038,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 5,175.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,091,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957,228 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,266,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,342 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,003,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth $27,786,000. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $70.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CRH plc has a one year low of $45.61 and a one year high of $70.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.11.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on CRH in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

