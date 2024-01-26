3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $311.53

3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 311.53 ($3.96) and traded as high as GBX 322 ($4.09). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 322 ($4.09), with a volume of 2,582,177 shares changing hands.

3i Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 322.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 311.53. The firm has a market cap of £2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 731.82 and a beta of 0.45.

3i Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 5.95 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from 3i Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $5.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. 3i Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

Insider Activity at 3i Infrastructure

3i Infrastructure Company Profile

In other 3i Infrastructure news, insider Martin Magee purchased 9,242 shares of 3i Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 325 ($4.13) per share, for a total transaction of £30,036.50 ($38,165.82). Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

