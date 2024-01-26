7,684 Shares in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLYVK. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at $126,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LLYVK opened at $36.57 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Liberty Live Group

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 1,802,896 shares of company stock valued at $55,270,571 over the last ninety days.

(Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLYVK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.