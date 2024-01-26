7,684 Shares in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLYVK. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at $126,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000.
Liberty Live Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LLYVK opened at $36.57 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.65.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
