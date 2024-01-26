Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories updated its FY24 guidance to $4.50-4.70 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.11. 1,954,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,004,316. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,278,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,954 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,320,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $1,893,715,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,584,101 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,371,919,000 after purchasing an additional 516,810 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,363,917,000 after acquiring an additional 218,683 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

