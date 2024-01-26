Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, an increase of 885.7% from the December 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance
NYSE AOD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.97. 570,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,409. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Snowflake breaks resistance hinting at momentum shift
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- What makes Textron a must-own aerospace stock for 2024?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Is Nike consolidating before a fresh rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.