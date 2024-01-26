Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, an increase of 885.7% from the December 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

NYSE AOD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.97. 570,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,409. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $9,790,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $5,006,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,616,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $2,350,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 108.9% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 520,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 271,318 shares during the last quarter.

