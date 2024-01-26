ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Down 60.3% in January

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the December 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

Shares of AAVMY opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $17.93.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.