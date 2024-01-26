ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Down 60.3% in January

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the December 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance
Shares of AAVMY opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $17.93.
ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile
