abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend in the second quarter valued at $566,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 30.3% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 467,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 108,615 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend in the second quarter valued at about $558,000.

Shares of NYSE:AGD opened at $9.20 on Friday. abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

