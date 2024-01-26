Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 388.6% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Absa Group Stock Up 0.1 %
AGRPY stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53. Absa Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40.
Absa Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Absa Group
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- What are fintech companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Absa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.