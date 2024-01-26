Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 388.6% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Absa Group Stock Up 0.1 %

AGRPY stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53. Absa Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40.

Absa Group Company Profile

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; residential property-related finance solutions; vehicle and asset finance products and services; credit cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; and savings and investment products and services.

