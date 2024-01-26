Aceto (OTCMKTS:ACETQ) Shares Up 14.8%

Aceto Corporation (OTCMKTS:ACETQ – Get Free Report) shares were up 14.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 4,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,479,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
Aceto Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11.
About Aceto
Aceto Corporation markets, sells and distributes finished dosage form generics, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients, agricultural protection products and specialty chemicals. The company’s operating segment consists of Human Health, Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Performance Chemicals.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aceto
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- What are fintech companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Aceto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aceto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.