Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Short Interest Up 131.0% in January

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, an increase of 131.0% from the December 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ACHL opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90. Achilles Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Achilles Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 54,225 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 498.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 484,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 403,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

