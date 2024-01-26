Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Acorn Energy Price Performance

ACFN opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99. Acorn Energy has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 610.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Acorn Energy alerts:

Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter.

Acorn Energy Company Profile

Acorn Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.