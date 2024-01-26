ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Short Interest Down 50.4% in January

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decrease of 50.4% from the December 31st total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 176.0 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Performance

ACSAF stock opened at C$44.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$41.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.65. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a twelve month low of C$28.56 and a twelve month high of C$44.46.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations.

