ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Short Interest Up 135.0% in January

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 135.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 56,410 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 49,706 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEY opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $3.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.63.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 103.61% and a negative net margin of 15.52%.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

