ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

ADF Group Trading Down 2.7 %

ADF Group stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. ADF Group has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $5.84.

ADF Group Company Profile

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

