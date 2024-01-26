ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Free Report) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,198 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in ADS-TEC Energy were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ADSEW stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. ADS-TEC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

