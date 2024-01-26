AerCap (NYSE:AER) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $84.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AerCap traded as high as $77.33 and last traded at $76.96, with a volume of 180448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.52.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AER. Citigroup increased their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AerCap in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $956,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AerCap by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in AerCap by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 41,879 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AerCap by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 73,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.87.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 33.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

