AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Short Interest Update

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 63.5% from the December 31st total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
AGF Management Stock Performance
AGF Management stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. AGF Management has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $6.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43.
AGF Management Company Profile
