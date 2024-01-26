AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Short Interest Update

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 63.5% from the December 31st total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

AGF Management Stock Performance

AGF Management stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. AGF Management has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $6.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

