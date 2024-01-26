Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Short Interest Up 287.8% in January

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, an increase of 287.8% from the December 31st total of 21,300 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Agile Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $1.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.79. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $15.65.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.66 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares during the period. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Further Reading

