Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $120.00. The stock had previously closed at $129.88, but opened at $133.71. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Agilent Technologies shares last traded at $132.14, with a volume of 225,990 shares traded.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on A. Bank of America downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.44.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.22. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13.
Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.33%.
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.
