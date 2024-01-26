AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Short Interest Down 98.9% in January

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the December 31st total of 185,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AGNCL opened at $22.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.86. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $23.75.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.4844 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

