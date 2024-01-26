Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 122.80 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 123.40 ($1.57). Approximately 2,146,218 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,647,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.90 ($1.59).

Airtel Africa Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.98. The firm has a market cap of £4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,762.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 122.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 117.77.

Airtel Africa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Airtel Africa’s payout ratio is 5,714.29%.

Insider Activity at Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa Company Profile

In other news, insider Shravin Bharti Mittal acquired 94,593,704 shares of Airtel Africa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £90,809,955.84 ($115,387,491.54). Insiders own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

