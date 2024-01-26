Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Up 94.9% in January

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 94.9% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ajinomoto in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS AJINY opened at $40.97 on Friday. Ajinomoto has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.79.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and flavored seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

