Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Down 88.5% in January

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 88.5% from the December 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 424,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $25.51 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.68.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

