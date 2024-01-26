Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,331,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,068,000 after acquiring an additional 257,583 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,029,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,991,000 after acquiring an additional 40,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,951,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after buying an additional 660,917 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,245,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,752,000 after buying an additional 491,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,105,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,323,000 after buying an additional 91,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ALK traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.98. The stock had a trading volume of 803,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.59. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna lowered Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Melius lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

