Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.86) Per Share

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alector in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.86) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Alector’s current full-year earnings is ($1.78) per share.

Get Alector alerts:

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 146.80% and a negative return on equity of 74.78%.

ALEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Alector in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alector has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALEC

Alector Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $6.07 on Thursday. Alector has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $9.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a market cap of $576.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $25,431.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,741.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 23,831 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $132,500.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,019,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,226,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $25,431.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,741.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,440 shares of company stock worth $185,926. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alector

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alector by 352.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alector during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Alector by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alector by 33.3% in the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,307,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 326,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.