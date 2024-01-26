Alex Cheatle Sells 100,000 Shares of Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG) Stock

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Free Report) insider Alex Cheatle sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.19), for a total value of £94,000 ($119,440.91).
Ten Lifestyle Group Price Performance
Shares of TENG opened at GBX 85.25 ($1.08) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.78 million, a PE ratio of 1,705.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 95.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 91.38. Ten Lifestyle Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75.66 ($0.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110 ($1.40).
About Ten Lifestyle Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ten Lifestyle Group
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- What are fintech companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.