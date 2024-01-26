Alex Cheatle Sells 100,000 Shares of Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG) Stock

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Free Report) insider Alex Cheatle sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.19), for a total value of £94,000 ($119,440.91).

Shares of TENG opened at GBX 85.25 ($1.08) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.78 million, a PE ratio of 1,705.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 95.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 91.38. Ten Lifestyle Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75.66 ($0.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110 ($1.40).

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc offers concierge services to private banks, premium financial services, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, shopping, lifestyle, retail, dining, events, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

