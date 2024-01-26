Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Short Interest Down 38.6% in January

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,272,300 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the December 31st total of 2,071,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.1 days.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ANCTF opened at $60.18 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $61.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.52.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.43 billion for the quarter.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

