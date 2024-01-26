Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Trading Down 1%

Alithya Group Inc. (TSE:ALYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.94 and last traded at C$1.97. 20,618 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 22,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cormark dropped their target price on Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.15 to C$2.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

The stock has a market cap of C$174.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.06.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

