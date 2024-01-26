Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Up 94.4% in January

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 94.4% from the December 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Allianz Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of ALIZY stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.63. Allianz has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $104.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Allianz had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $27.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
