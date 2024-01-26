Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in APA by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of APA by 2,535.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 70.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in APA during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.71. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $46.98. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.44.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

