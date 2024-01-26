Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,790 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.09% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,834,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,927,000 after buying an additional 181,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,007,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,825,000 after buying an additional 778,523 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,013,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after buying an additional 3,034,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 935.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,220,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 3,813,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,487,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 260,027 shares in the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMRX shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $5.47 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $620.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.74 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.82% and a net margin of 0.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

