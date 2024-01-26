Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 57,006 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 1,690.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,006 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSSC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,343,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,191,000 after purchasing an additional 76,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,905,000 after buying an additional 136,140 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,230,000 after purchasing an additional 721,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,136,000 after acquiring an additional 638,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,063,000 after purchasing an additional 516,575 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $35.44 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $41.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.96.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $41.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

