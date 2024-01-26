Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 359.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 189,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,212 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks Stock Up 1.2 %

ZYME opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $11.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million. Zymeworks had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 44.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 7,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $79,449.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,368.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 7,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $79,449.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,368.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Astle sold 4,563 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $48,595.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,934 shares in the company, valued at $84,497.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,583 shares of company stock worth $436,264. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Profile

(Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.