Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,042 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth about $228,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 50.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth $2,752,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Xylem by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Xylem by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 20,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $113.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.31 and a 200 day moving average of $102.74. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $117.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Melius upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

