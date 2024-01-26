Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 14,405 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,405 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 80.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 104,423 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 20.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,014,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NWN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Northwest Natural from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Northwest Natural Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.58. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.35.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $141.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.91%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

