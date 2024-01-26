Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 21,501 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,501 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Calavo Growers in the second quarter valued at about $547,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,054,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

CVGW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $38.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -181.82%.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

