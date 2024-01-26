Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 6,328 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,328 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 36.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,849,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 64.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,943,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,266,000 after buying an additional 2,715,874 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,432,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,670,000 after purchasing an additional 709,447 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 24.5% during the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,355,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,018,000 after acquiring an additional 855,753 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 12.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,287,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,385,000 after acquiring an additional 464,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.99 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 65.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,093,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,709,612.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other indie Semiconductor news, CAO Kanwardev Raja Singh Bal sold 44,718 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $358,191.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,516.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $423,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,093,562 shares in the company, valued at $7,709,612.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,718 shares of company stock worth $2,227,191 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.07.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

