Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CMU stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.0115 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from MFS High Yield Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $31,135.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,329,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,920,813.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.