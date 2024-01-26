Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTFGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the December 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ALMTF opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39. Almonty Industries has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.65.

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

