Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $35.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alpine Immune Sciences traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $22.27, with a volume of 1029104 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

ALPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, insider James Paul Rickey sold 18,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $288,588.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 41,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $711,211.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider James Paul Rickey sold 18,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $288,588.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 332,949 shares of company stock worth $6,446,248. Insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 745.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.53% and a negative net margin of 185.10%. The business had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

