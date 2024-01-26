Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) Short Interest Update

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the December 31st total of 89,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,907,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Amarantus BioScience Price Performance

Amarantus BioScience stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Amarantus BioScience has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

Amarantus BioScience Company Profile

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic product candidates in the areas of neurology, psychiatry, ophthalmology, and regenerative medicine. The company's diagnostic products in development include the lymphocyte proliferation (LymPro) test, a diagnostic blood test for Alzheimer's disease; and MSPrecise, a proprietary DNA sequencing assay for the identification of patients with multiple sclerosis.

