American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.93, but opened at $14.59. American Airlines Group shares last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 23,653,769 shares changing hands.

The airline reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. Susquehanna decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32,986 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

